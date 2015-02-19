Calendar » Lunch & Learn

February 19, 2015 from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm

What: Land Trust Lunch & Learn

When: Every 3rd Thursday, starting February 19, 12:30 pm

Bring your lunch and get to know your local Land Trust. We will be featuring a variety of different speakers and topics that could include the impact of the drought on our local ranchers, effective salmonid restoration, the future of Monarch butterflies and more.

February’s topic will be the federally threatened California Tiger Salamander (Ambystoma californiense) conservation at our La Purisima Preserve led by Land Trust Conservation Manager Bruce Reitherman. Come gain first hand knowledge about why it’s important, how it happens and who is involved.

Free and open to the public.

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

Since its inception in 1985, the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County (LTSBC) has protected over 23,000 acres, including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, Carpinteria Bluffs, Coronado Butterfly Preserve, and several ranches on the Gaviota Coast. The Land Trust works to permanently protect and enhance our county’s natural open land, trails, and our agricultural heritage for the benefit of present and future generations. LTSBC has negotiated voluntary conservation transactions with landowners to protect farm, wildlife habitat, and community open spaces. For more information, visit www.sblandtrust.org.