Lunch & Learn: A More Organized You
November 18, 2015 from 12:30pm - 1:30pm
E-mail and productivity tips for life and business
with organizational coach Amy Fritz
Learn how to:
* Manage e-mail more efficiently
* Maximize and streamline your systems for your business
* And find an extra hour in your day
Feel free to bring a friend and RSVP by e-mailing [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 18, 2015 12:30pm - 1:30pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: workzones, 651 paseo nuevo, 2nd floor
- Website: http://bit.ly/1Wp3Soy