Lunch & Learn: A More Organized You

November 18, 2015 from 12:30pm - 1:30pm


E-mail and productivity tips for life and business
with organizational coach Amy Fritz


Learn how to:


* Manage e-mail more efficiently
* Maximize and streamline your systems for your business
* And find an extra hour in your day


Feel free to bring a friend and RSVP by e-mailing [email protected]
 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: November 18, 2015 12:30pm - 1:30pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: workzones, 651 paseo nuevo, 2nd floor
  • Website: http://bit.ly/1Wp3Soy
 
 
 