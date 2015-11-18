Calendar » Lunch & Learn: A More Organized You

November 18, 2015 from 12:30pm - 1:30pm



Lunch & Learn:

A More Organized You

E-mail and productivity tips for life and business

with organizational coach Amy Fritz



Wednesday, November 18th

12:30 – 1:30PM



Learn how to:



* Manage e-mail more efficiently

* Maximize and streamline your systems for your business

* And find an extra hour in your day



Feel free to bring a friend and RSVP by e-mailing [email protected]

