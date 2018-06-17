Calendar » Lunch & Learn: Jackie Ruka – America’s Happiologist

October 12, 2016 from 12:00 PM - 1:15 PM

Create a wealthy business mindset in a compelling hour that will give you tools to finish the year strong.

Learn how to create a wealthy business mindset and finish the year strong with Jackie Ruka, America’s Happiologist. You’ll walk through a one-page business plan template designed to expand your business and life, brainstorm ways to overcome hurdles, and gain insights in a Q&A session. Bring a lunch and be prepared for a major mind shift!

Jackie Ruka is a well-being expert who skyrockets CEOs and leaders by teaching mindful systems to live stress-free in life and business. Founder of Montecito-based GetHappyZone.com, she’s spent over 5,000 hours mentoring professionals and teaching how to have a billion-dollar mindset. Her best-selling book, Get Happy and Create a Kick – Butt Life, has been quoted by New York Times best-selling author Marci Shimoff as “a call to action for anyone who wants to consciously influence their own destiny.”