Calendar » Lunch & Learn: Natural Wonders of Arroyo Hondo Preserve

February 16, 2017 from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm

Bring your lunch and get to know your local Land Trust! We will be featuring a variety of speakers and topics on the 3rd Thursday of the month from 12:30-1:30 pm. Free and open to the public. 1528 Chapala Street Rm 201. Contact the office to reserve your seat as space is limited: (805) 966-4520 [email protected]

Natural Wonders of Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sally Isascson (February 16)

Since 2001, the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has kept Arroyo Hondo Preserve open to the public for hiking, viewing wildlife, and exploring nature. If you have yet to visit, this one is a MUST! On Feb 16 Sally Isaacson will give a virtual tour of this 782-acre canyon, nestled on the Gaviota coast, a local gem for enjoying the striking beauty of nature. You will be taken along the cool stream-side paths winding through bay and sycamore trees, on trails bordered with ancient oak trees, and up to the tall yucca blooms and aromatic sages on the high ridges of the Santa Ynez Mountains. There, you will be greeted with sweeping vistas of the Gaviota coastline and the distant islands of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary. Sally will present the watershed as home to thousands of plant and animal species, including several that are considered threatened or endangered.

About Sally Isaacson

Sally is the Volunteer Coordinator for Arroyo Hondo Preserve where she works closely with the docents who lead programs for school children and adults. She also coordinates volunteers for habitat restoration and trail keeping work days and for special events. Sally was formerly Director of Education for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden where she worked for twenty years in a variety of positions. She has taught at Allan Hancock College and at a variety of levels in the public schools. She has an M.A. in Botany and several teaching credentials. Sally enjoys writing and nature photography and she contributes regular “Backroad Discoveries” articles with photographs for the Santa Ynez Valley Guest Magazine. She also teaches occasional classes for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. Sally and her daughter run a herd of beef cattle on the family ranch (which is protected by a conservation easement) near Lompoc.

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1985 and dedicated to preserving and enhancing Santa Barbara County’s natural resources, open spaces and agricultural heritage for present and future generations. To date, the LTSBC has helped to preserve over 25,000 acres of natural resource and agricultural land and has assisted landowners in placing conservation easements on 43 properties. Protected lands help Santa Barbara County maintain a productive agricultural economy, while the public enjoys open vistas and locally grown food. For more information, visit www.sblandtrust.org.