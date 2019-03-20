Calendar » Lunch & Learn: Nature Photography Made Easy

March 20, 2019 from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm

Join the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and Andreina Diaz, of Eye SEE Santa Barbara Photo Tours to learn easy ways to stretch your photographic knowledge and skill.



Learn tips suitable for those with DSLR cameras as well as for people with Smartphones. All levels welcome!



Every third Wednesday through June, bring your lunch and join the Land Trust as we feature a variety of topics with special guest speakers. Free and open to the public. RSVP [email protected]



Location: 1528 Chapala St., Room 305



Want to take your photography even further? Join us March 31 for a sunset walk for some hands on learning and fun. https://www.sblandtrust.org/event/nature-photography-easy/

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

Since 1985, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has worked with community groups, willing landowners and others to preserve, restore, and manage open space, wildlife habitat, and family farms and ranches throughout the County. To date, the Land Trust has helped to preserve more than 27,000 acres of natural resource and working land across the county, including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, Coronado Butterfly Preserve, Point Sal, Carpinteria Salt Marsh, and several ranches on the Gaviota Coast. www.sblandtrust.org