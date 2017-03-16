Calendar » Lunch & Learn: The Magic of Monarchs

March 16, 2017 from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm

Lunch and Learn 2017

Bring your lunch and get to know your local Land Trust! We will be featuring a variety of speakers and topics on the 3rd Thursday of the month from 12:30-1:30 pm. Free and open to the public at the Land Trust office (1528 Chapala Street Rm 201). Contact the office to reserve your seat as space is limited: (805) 966-4520 [email protected]

Charis van der Heide, Regional Coordinator for the Xerces Society, will lead a talk about the life cycles of monarch butterflies, current population status and threats as there have been steep declines in the monarch butterfly population over the past 20 years.

The Land Trust’s Coronado Butterfly Preserve is adjacent to the largest Monarch butterfly over-wintering groves in California. Monarch butterflies migrate to the adjacent Goleta Butterfly Grove for their over-wintering time, which is typically from November through February, with peak numbers usually visible in December and January.

About Charis van der Heide

Charis van der Heide is an Associate Biologist with Rincon Consultants, Regional Coordinator for the Xerces Society and previous Monarch Butterfly Docent Coordinator for the City of Goleta.

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1985 and dedicated to preserving and enhancing Santa Barbara County’s natural resources, open spaces and agricultural heritage for present and future generations. To date, the LTSBC has helped to preserve over 25,000 acres of natural resource and agricultural land and has assisted landowners in placing conservation easements on 43 properties. Protected lands help Santa Barbara County maintain a productive agricultural economy, while the public enjoys open vistas and locally grown food. For more information, visit www.sblandtrust.org.