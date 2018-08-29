Calendar » Luncheon Discussion on Family Business Succession Plans

August 29, 2018 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara Attorney John W. Ambrecht, an expert in estate planning and estate tax law, will address guests at an upcoming educational presentation in Newport Beach on the topic, “An Analysis of a Family Business Succession Plan: What Went Wrong and What Should Have Been Done!”

The focus of this presentation by STEP Orange County is family business succession plans and how to create the right governing structure. Only about 35 percent of family businesses successfully transition from the first generation to the second generation, and only about 15 percent transition to the third generation. Ambrecht will examine and explain this trend and review an actual court case where a family business succession plan failed.

Among those encouraged to attend this presentation are lawyers, accountants, investment managers, financial planners, insurance agents, corporate trustees, private fiduciaries, charitable consultants, family members facing transitions in the future, and other professionals who provide succession planning for individuals, families and businesses.