Calendar » Luscious Lawn Alternatives & Cash for Your Grass!

September 6, 2014 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Presented by UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County along with City of Santa Barbara Water Conservation:

Luscious Lawn Alternatives and Cash for Your Grass!

YOU WILL LEARN ABOUT:

• METHODS to REMOVE YOUR THIRSTY LAWN

• WATER-­WISE LAWN CHOICES

• MAINTENANCE of YOUR NEW WATER-­WISE LAWN

• LANDSCAPE REBATE PROGRAMS to HELP YOU REDUCE WATER NEEDS & SAVE MONEY

By Master Gardener Lesley Wiscomb and

City of Santa Barbara Water Conservation Coordinator Madeline Ward