Calendar » Lydia

February 23, 2017 from 8pm

Play by Octavio Solis directed by Irwin Appel

Secrets. We all have them. What happens when those secrets are wrenchingly revealed and everything boils to the surface? Octavio Solis’ beautiful play unfolds in 1970’s El Paso, Texas during the Vietnam war when the arrival of a mysterious outsider, Lydia, brings family secrets to light. This poetic and highly imaginative play about loss, forbidden love, the pain of memory and identity, and unfulfilled hopes and dreams poses the question: when secrets are exposed, can life ever be the same?

Running: February 17, 21-26 8:00pm / February 18, 25-26 2:00pm

Performing in: UCSB's Performing Arts Theater

Tickets:

$17 General

$13 UCSB Student/Staff/Faculty/Alumni/General Student/Senior/Child