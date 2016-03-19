Lyle Lovett and His Large Band / Emmylou Harris
July 8, 2016 from 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Goldenvoice presents
RAIN OR SHINE
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Goldenvoice
- Starts: July 8, 2016 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $35.00 - $75.00
- Location: Santa Barbara Bowl
- Website: http://www.axs.com/events/308267/lyle-lovett-and-his-large-band-emmylou-harris-tickets?skin=sbbowl
