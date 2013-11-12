Calendar » Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt

November 12, 2013 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2818 or (805) 893-3535

An Acoustic Evening with

Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt

ROOTS SERIES

“Armed with just acoustic guitars, distinctive voices, their wits and songbooks bursting with wonder.” Santa Barbara News-Press

The uncompromising musicality of Lyle Lovett. The soul-stirring lyrics of John Hiatt. Two of America’s most admired singer-songwriters turn the Campbell Hall stage into their front porch for a special acoustic evening, swapping stories and songs from throughout their incredible careers. One of the most distinctive songwriters to come out of Nashville, four-time Grammy winner Lovett has created his own style of Americana, defying convention and breaking barriers along the way. Eleven-time Grammy nominee Hiatt melds rock, country, folk and Mississippi Delta blues into chart-topping songs covered by the likes of Bob Dylan, B.B. King, Bonnie Raitt and Iggy Pop.