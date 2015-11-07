Calendar » Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt

November 7, 2015 from 8:00pm

Two of America’s most admired singer-songwriters return for an intimate acoustic evening of storytelling and music making. Grammy-winner Lyle Lovett fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that has broadened the definition of American music. Among his many accolades, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was recently named the Texas State Musician. John Hiatt is a master lyricist whose blend of rock, country, folk and Mississippi Delta blues is heard in chart-topping songs covered by the likes of Bob Dylan, B.B. King, Bonnie Raitt and Iggy Pop. He lends his soulful, gritty voice to tales of redemption, relationships and surrender in this “witty and riveting” (Santa Barbara Independent) collaboration.