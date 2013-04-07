Calendar » Lynda Barry

April 7, 2013 from 8:00pm

Lynda Barry Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Thu, Mar 7 8:00 PM Campbell Hall $15 : General Public Free for all students Even“Lynda Barry’s excitable, bittersweet cartoons and collages are practically a cultural fixture.” The New York Times Queen of the alternative comic strip, inimitable cartoonist and author Lynda Barry has blazed many trails over her long career.