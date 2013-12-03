MA in Clinical Psychology
Upcoming MA in Clinical Psychology Information Session:
Tuesday, December 3rd from 5:00 to 6:00 PM
Applications are currently being accepted for Winter 2014 (January)
Are you interested in becoming a licensed clinician? Learn about Antioch University Santa Barbara’s MA in Clinical Psychology program which prepares students to become licensed Marriage & Family Therapists (MFT’s) and Licensed Professional Clinical Counselors (LPCC’s). Along with the core program, AUSB also offers two optional concentrations: Healthy Aging and Latino Mental Health. Please note that the concentrations have a start date in Fall quarter only. The program complies with requirements from the state licensing board, the California Board of Behaviorial Sciences (BBS).
Location: AUSB campus, 602 Anacapa Street in downtown Santa Barbara
Please RSVP below. Questions? Contact Laura Ericson, Assistant Director of Admissions, at 805.962.8179 ext. 5149.
- Starts: December 3, 2013 5:00pm - 6:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University Santa Barbara, 602 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara, Calif. 93101
