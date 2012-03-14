MA in Clinical Psychology Info Session
March 14, 2012 from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Hear about AUSB's MA in Clinical Psychology program and new Healthy Aging concentration. Faculty members and a current student will talk about the core MFT program and concentrations (Healthy Aging & Latino Mental Health), career tracks, AUSB student experience and clinical traineeship.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Noozhawk Admin
- Starts: March 14, 2012 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Location: 602 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, Ca. 93101
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/news/ausb-events