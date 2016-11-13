Calendar » Macario at the Granada

November 13, 2016 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm

In the spirit of the Day of the Dead celebrations, The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement presents Macario, the second film in the “Cine en Domingo” Film Series, screening on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at 3pm.



Macario is a 1960 Mexican supernatural drama film directed by Roberto Gavaldón, and is the first Mexican film to ever be nominated for an Academy Award is set in the beautiful colonial city of Taxco, during the celebrations of the Day of the Dead. Macario, a poor indigenous man in a constant state of hunger, encounters “La Muerte” (Death) who makes him a gift that changes his life and of his family forever. By means of the yet again powerful photography of Figueroa, this supernatural film transports you to the celebrations of the beautifully eerie and colorful Mexican traditions of the Day of the Dead.



The Granada Theatre is proud to partner with United Parents/Padres Unidos (UPPU) for the screening of Macario. UPPU is a community-based organization of parents and community members who aim to help close the academic achievement gap by helping parents to effectively engage with their schools.



Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please visit http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=8917 to purchase or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change.