Calendar » Macbeth

October 7, 2016 from 8:00pm

September 29 – October 16, 2016

Ensemble Theatre Company's 2016-17 Season launches with Shakespeare’s Macbeth. ETC’s first foray in decades into the works of Shakespeare arrives just in time for election season with one of literature’s great tales of blind and bloody political ambition. Fresh from victory against invading forces, the triumphant Macbeth is presented with a chilling prophecy from three witches: he will ascend to the throne despite possessing no royal blood. Spurred by his wife’s unquenchable thirst for power, Macbeth commits a supreme act of murder, throwing the world into a bloody upheaval. Macbeth’s popularity and influence on modern culture is extensive, and can be seen in everything from the wildly popular Netflix series House of Cards to Akira Kurosawa’s Throne of Blood, and The Simpsons.

For more information, go to:

http://etcsb.org/boxoffice/nowplaying/macbeth