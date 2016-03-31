Calendar » Mack Avenue Superband Featuring Gary Burton, Tia Fuller, Sean Jones and the Christian McBride Trio

March 31, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

The description is in the title: Super. And that’s exactly what this jazz mega-group will prove when the legendary Mack Avenue SuperBand takes command of the Loberor stage. Created and nurtured in Detroit, Mack Avenue Records has fostered jazz artists and acts for over twenty years, creating some of the most powerful albums on the jazz scene. The SuperBand combines the very best of the best – Tia Fuller on saxophone, Sean Jones on trumpet, Christian McBride on bass, Gary Burton on vibraphone, Carl Allen on drums, and Christian Sands on piano. Fresh off her third release with Mack Avenue Records, Tia Fuller proves her deep-rooted evolution from saxophonist to full-on jazz star by working her signature pop and jazz fusion into her performances. Christian Sands has broken the mold on classic jazz and uses his understanding of patterns, textures, and structures to create music in any style. Christian McBride, always the envelope pusher, made a name for himself by leaving a purist attitude behind and embracing his iconic philosophy of groove. Gary Burton adds his famous rock rhythms to the harmonic complexity of jazz as only he can. Together, with the rest of this impossibly talented group, this SuperBand will bring the jazz world to its feet!