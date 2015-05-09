Calendar » MacKenzie Park Lawn Bowling Club Open House

May 9, 2015 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

We are having an Open House at the MacKenzie Park Lawn Bowls Club from 10AM-3PM on May 9 Free pizza and free sodas are provided while we introduce you to the game of lawn bowling. Meet new friends and enjoy our beautiful views while you bowl.

Please wear flat soled shoes to our event. We look forward to you joining us!