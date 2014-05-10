Monday, April 16 , 2018, 2:26 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

MacKenzie Park Lawn Bowling Open House

May 10, 2014 from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Open 10 AM to 3 PM.  Free to all over 18 years of age.  Free lawn bowling and free pizza lunch with beverages.  No obligations whatsoever.  No reservation needed.

Learn a fun, new sport.  Please wear soft, flat sole shoes (well worn sneakers are fine).

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Co-sponsored by Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation
  • Starts: May 10, 2014 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
  • Price: 0
  • Location: MacKenzie Park upper level
  • Website: http://www.mackenzieparklbc.org
  • Sponsors: Co-sponsored by Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation
 
 
 