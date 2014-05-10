MacKenzie Park Lawn Bowling Open House
May 10, 2014 from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Open 10 AM to 3 PM. Free to all over 18 years of age. Free lawn bowling and free pizza lunch with beverages. No obligations whatsoever. No reservation needed.
Learn a fun, new sport. Please wear soft, flat sole shoes (well worn sneakers are fine).
- Location: MacKenzie Park upper level
- Website: http://www.mackenzieparklbc.org
