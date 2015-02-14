Calendar » Macrobiotics for People and Planet: Ethical Eating, Energy and Asian Culture

February 14, 2015 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Seminar. Access to great diversity of multi-cultural food is a popular part of emerging world culture. While Europeans enjoy varieties of Chinese dinners, the McDonald’s menu has become immensely popular in China and around the globe. However, word is getting out regarding the damage that Western, and especially American, food consumption patterns are doing to our planet. Global warming, water pollution and scarcity, the vanishing of rainforests, world food distribution issues, animal abuse, and much else have been laid at the feet of an immense and profit-driven agribusiness system. Meat, dairy, and sugar for First World countries translate into poverty and malnutrition in the developing world as well as into environmental abuse everywhere. As this damage increases and spreads, awareness of the ethical implications of American eating patterns for our own bodies and spirits is increasingly apparent.

Enter East Asian culture with its centuries of developed food philosophy. In the most salient current version—macrobiotics—Asian, and specifically Japanese-inspired, teachings provide a comprehensive model for returning to a tradition that also provides a cutting-edge intervention for future food consumption. Based on Asian ideas of the energetic differences between yin and yang as applied to food, climate, and physiological constitution and condition, macrobiotics turns neo-traditionalism inside out to chart a new pathway to human health and wholeness that honors and transforms our planet as well. With a theoretical perspective that encompasses everything from the energy of the cosmos to the inherent energetic differences between different foods, macrobiotics offers its own “great chain of being” to help heal the planet and heal ourselves.

Professor Catherine Albanese, an Associate Teacher and Counselor for the Kushi Institute with four certificates in macrobiotics will explain how this ancient diet can bring about this healing.

