MAD ACADEMY 3RD ANNUAL GALA

March 7, 2015 from 5:30PM - 8:30PM

On Saturday March 7, 2015 at 5:30pm we invite you to show your support for MAD at the 3rd Annual Gala “That’s Amore, An Evening on the American Riviera”

␣ Enjoy cocktails, appetizers and dinner catered by Olio e Limone Ristorante and Olio Pizzeria

␣ Sponsored in part by QAD’s breathtaking facility which offers an amazing setting

␣ With special guests Billy Baldwin and Michael Imperioli!



Proceeds from this event – generated by a silent auction, a live auction, ticket sales, donations, group tables and sponsorships – will be used to purchase 34 new PC and Mac computers for the Computer Labs. Money raised will also provide funding so all students who wish to participate will be able to join the MAD Academy.

For sponsorship or ticket sales contact Pablo at 805.966.7918