17th Annual Mad Hatter Benefit Luncheon for Transition House
May 1, 2014 from 11 a.m.
The public is invited to come and feast on savory selections, bid on silent auction items and enjoy a fabulous fashion show presented by Lana Marme of Montecito during the 17th annual Mad Hatter Benefit Luncheon.
Local celebrity Andrew Firestone will be Master of Ceremonies.
For further information about the event, please call Diane at 964-9742 or email [email protected]
Event Details
- Price: $125 per person
- Location: Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta.
