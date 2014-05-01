Calendar » 17th Annual Mad Hatter Benefit Luncheon for Transition House

May 1, 2014 from 11 a.m.

The public is invited to come and feast on savory selections, bid on silent auction items and enjoy a fabulous fashion show presented by Lana Marme of Montecito during the 17th annual Mad Hatter Benefit Luncheon.

Local celebrity Andrew Firestone will be Master of Ceremonies.

For further information about the event, please call Diane at 964-9742 or email [email protected]