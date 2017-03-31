Calendar » Mad Hatter Luncheon

March 31, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

"The Golden Age of Hollywood" is the theme of the 20th Annual Mad Hatter Luncheon given by the Transition House Auxiliary. The public is invited to don hats and festive attire, and to bid on silent auction items. The professional troupe, "Hollywood Revisited" will entertain with songs, dances, and authentic costumes from the movies of the 1930's and 1940's. For further information contact Mary Anne Harrison at 687-4832 or Diane White at 964-9742. Proceeds benefit Transition House's work to combat homelessness in the Santa Barbara community by offering emergency shelter, housing and anti-poverty services for homeless families with children.