Mad Hatter Luncheon - "Polynesian Holiday"

April 22, 2016 from 10:30 am - 2:00pm

Transition House Auxiliary's 19th annual Mad Hatter luncheon will take place on Friday, April 22, 2016 at the Fess Parker Resort in Santa Barbara. The public is welcome to have lunch, bid on silent auction items and enjoy music and dances by "Hula Anyone?" and the "Ukulele Lulus". Local celebrity, Andrew Firestone, will emcee. All are encouraged to don hats and festive attire.

Transition House is dedicated to solving family homelessness in the Santa Barbara community by offering shelter, housing and effective anti-poverty services to motivated families that strive for a better life. For more information, visit transitionhouse.com or call 805-966-9668.