Madagascar at The Granada Theatre

June 15, 2016 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

The Granada Theatre’s “Reel Cool Summer Film Series” continues this Wednesday, June 15 with a screening of the family favorite animated film, Madagascar!

In Madagascar, Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York's Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends -- Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo -- have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape -- with the help of some prodigious penguins -- to explore the world.

Join us the hour before the film for fun activities in our Reel Cool KidsZone! Featuring FREE popcorn, face painting, arts and crafts and more. KidsZone opens at 5pm, film starts at 6pm. All children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. KidsZone is sponsored by The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.

Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please visit the ticketing site at http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=7973 to purchase tickets or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. Children over 2 years of age need to have a paid ticket. Children under 2 years of age get in free, but need to receive free ticket from box office.