Calendar » Madams of Mayhem

April 17, 2016 from 4/17 at 2:00pm 4/18 at 7:30pm

Shady Ladies, Femmes Fatales, Dangerous Broads, and some plain old Bad Girls! The ladies take center stage for a collection of sizzling stories of mystery, mayhem and shenanigans. Great stories performed by talented actors. Join the performers after the show for complimentary cookies and milk—because every good story should be toasted with cookies and milk! Stories and performers to be announced soon.

Speaking of Stories 2016 Season Performances: Nothing But Laughs January 17 & 18, Personal Stories II February 14 & 15; Tales from the Twilight Zone March 13 & 14; Madams of Mayhem April 17 & 18; Literary Potpourri May 22 at 2:00 & 6:30

Subscribe for all 5 shows or put together a package of 3 or 4. Select an A-level Subscription with an assigned seat, or a B-level with open seating. Whatever works for you! Remember, being a subscriber comes with special privileges! Unlike single tickets, Subscriber tickets can be exchanged if your plans change. As a subscriber you receive a discount on any additional tickets you purchase. Subscriptions range from $69 to $140.

For additional performance details see the individual show listings below or visit www.speakingofstories.org.

TIMES: Sunday, April 17, at 2:00 pm

TIMES: Monday, April 18, at 7:30 pm (NOTE EARLY TIME)

TICKETS: $28 general, $18 students and military, $18 Early Bird Special (Sunday matinee only, must be purchased by Friday, April 15)

Other than A Level season subscribers, all seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

