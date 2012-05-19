“Madeline: Lost in Central Park:
May 19, 2012 from 2 p.m.
"Madeline: Lost in Central Park" is the end-of-year performance for all Gustafson Dance students. Performers range in age from 2½ to 19. Ballet, tap and jazz dancers will perform the story written by Gustafson Dance and based on Ludwig Bemelman’s books.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: hchadwin
- Starts: May 19, 2012 2 p.m.
- Price: Adults are $23 and Children are $15.
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/calendar/index.php?display=event&id=762&returnto=list