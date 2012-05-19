Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 12:24 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

“Madeline: Lost in Central Park:

May 19, 2012 from 2 p.m.

"Madeline: Lost in Central Park" is the end-of-year performance for all Gustafson Dance students. Performers range in age from 2½ to 19. Ballet, tap and jazz dancers will perform the story written by Gustafson Dance and based on Ludwig Bemelman’s books.

 

Event Details

 
 
 