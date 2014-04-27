Magic on the Urban Wine Trail: A Benefit for Parks and Recreation Youth Programs
A fun-filled afternoon of wine tasting and magic featuring some of the best wines that Santa Barbara County has to offer and a double dose of "magic" with magicians Mark Collier and Chris Ballinger!
Delicious hors d'oeuvres and sweet treats created and served by the youth of the Culinary Arts program.
Silent auction and bottles of your favorite wines for purchase.
Participating Wineries:
Area 5.1 Winery, Carr Vineyards & Winery, Grassini Family Vineyards & Winery, Happy Canyon Vineyards, Jaffurs Wine Cellars, Kalyra Winery, Oreana Winery, Pali Wine Co., Sanford Winery, Santa Barbara Winery, Silver Wines, Summerland Winery, Whitcraft Winery and more!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Mission Linen Supply, CASA Magazine, Montecito Bank and Trust, Pacific Western Bank, Bryant and Son, Ltd., Santa Barbara Urban Wine Trail
- Starts: April 27, 2014 2:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: $45 ($60 at the door)
- Location: Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo Street, Santa Barbara CA 93101
- Website: http://parcsb.org/events.htm
