Calendar » Magic on the Urban Wine Trail: A Benefit for Parks and Recreation Youth Programs

April 27, 2014 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

A fun-filled afternoon of wine tasting and magic featuring some of the best wines that Santa Barbara County has to offer and a double dose of "magic" with magicians Mark Collier and Chris Ballinger!

Delicious hors d'oeuvres and sweet treats created and served by the youth of the Culinary Arts program.

Silent auction and bottles of your favorite wines for purchase.

Participating Wineries:

Area 5.1 Winery, Carr Vineyards & Winery, Grassini Family Vineyards & Winery, Happy Canyon Vineyards, Jaffurs Wine Cellars, Kalyra Winery, Oreana Winery, Pali Wine Co., Sanford Winery, Santa Barbara Winery, Silver Wines, Summerland Winery, Whitcraft Winery and more!