June 18, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Back by popular demand is Lompoc Theatre Project's "Magical Marquee Tour," a three-performance series with round-trip bus service from Lompoc to Solvang's Festival Theater. Meet at Lompoc's Anderson Recreation Center at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18, for the first play in the series, "Beauty and the Beast." Tickets are $75 and include bus travel, cocktails and wine, snacks and the performance. Dinner not included. Tickets are available either via the website, https://www.lompoctheatre.org; email, [email protected]; or phone, (805) 315-6672. Age 21 and over; rain or shine; no refunds.