Calendar » Mahatma Gandhi: 20th Century Prophet

January 11, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

This film takes you on a vivid and inspiring journey through Gandhi's life and philosophy, focusing on his experiments with satyagraha, defined as soul force or truth force. Film clips made by over 200 cameramen in India, England and South Africa document Gandhi's leadership of historic, non-violent challenges to British imperialism such as the great Salt March. Explanations are offered of self-help movements such as coti or home-spinning which freed India from dependence on British mills. Discussion will follow this inspiring film. Free and open to all, but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information: http://www.worldculture.org