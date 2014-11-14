Calendar » Mainstage Production: ‘Sir Patient Fancy’

November 14, 2014 from 8:00pm

Written by the first Englishwoman to make a living as a playwright, this delightfully witty and farcical comedy (1678) gives us both the unbridled sexual libertine and the intellectual woman who was any man’s equal. The play is produced in the full, extravagant Restoration style with fashion, intrigues, mistaken identities and misunderstandings. Characters like Lady Knowell and Sir Credulous Easy (whose names are clues to their characters) create a wildly entertaining period piece for the audience. Directed by Michael J. Arndt.

Admission is $10, free with CLU ID. For information, call 805-493-3415.