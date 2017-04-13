Calendar » Maintain Your Memory

April 13, 2017 from 10:30 a.m.

Area seniors and their families are invited to attend “Maintain Your Memory,” a free program presented by Dr. Len Lecci on Thursday, April 13 at 10:30 a.m. After explaining how memory works, Dr. Lecci will highlight how Alzheimer’s and other dementia affect the brain. He’ll focus on three factors that contribute to better brain health and then update guests on the latest treatments and early warning signs.

Space is limited and registration is required for this free program. For more information about The Samarkand or to register, visit www.TheSamarkand.org/events or call 877-231-6284. The Samarkand is a faith-based, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara, Calif.