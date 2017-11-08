Calendar » MAJOR!

November 8, 2017 from 6:00 PM

MAJOR! explores the life of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a formerly incarcerated Black transgender elder and activist who has been fighting for the rights of trans women of color for over 40 years. Miss Major is a veteran of the Stonewall Rebellion and a survivor of Attica State Prison, a former sex worker, and human rights activist. MAJOR! is an investigation into critical issues of how the Prison Industrial Complex represents a wide-spread and systematic civil rights violation, as well as a historical portrait of diverse LGBT communities. 95 min.