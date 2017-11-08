MAJOR!
MAJOR! explores the life of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a formerly incarcerated Black transgender elder and activist who has been fighting for the rights of trans women of color for over 40 years. Miss Major is a veteran of the Stonewall Rebellion and a survivor of Attica State Prison, a former sex worker, and human rights activist. MAJOR! is an investigation into critical issues of how the Prison Industrial Complex represents a wide-spread and systematic civil rights violation, as well as a historical portrait of diverse LGBT communities. 95 min.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 8, 2017 6:00 PM
- Price: FREE
- Location: MCC Theater MultiCultural Center University of California, Santa Barbara Santa Barbara, CA 93106-2036
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/events/fall-2017