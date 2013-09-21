Make Chocoholic Cupcakes with Debbie Adler
Meet Debbie Adler, author of Sweet Debbie’s Organic Treats: Allergy-Free & Vegan Recipes from the Famous Los Angeles Bakery (on sale Nov. 2013 from Harlequin), at Whole Foods Market Santa Barbara (3761 State Street) on Sat., Sept. 21, 2-3pm. Learn how to make allergy-friendly Chocoholic Cupcakes in this free demonstration. To sign up, email [email protected] or call the store at 805-837-6959 and ask for Marketing. Walk-ins also welcome. More info at www.sweetdebbiesorganiccupcakes.com.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: prbythebook
- Starts: September 21, 2013 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: Whole Foods Market 3761 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105