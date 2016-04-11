Make Hummus Not War Productions Presents David Broza
Israeli superstar David Broza brings his flamenco-rock sounds to the Lobero for a soulful evening of music direct from the Middle East. Performing songs from his East Jerusalem/West Jerusalem album, an exhilarating collaboration between Israeli and Palestinian musicians that combines cultures, languages, and styles into a powerful statement about coexistence, the whirlwind troubadour takes us on a folk-pop odyssey to a place where optimism endures.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 11, 2016 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $100 - VIP (includes a reception) $40 - Section A $25 - Section B
- Location: Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/david-broza/