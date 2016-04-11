Calendar » Make Hummus Not War Productions Presents David Broza

April 11, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Israeli superstar David Broza brings his flamenco-rock sounds to the Lobero for a soulful evening of music direct from the Middle East. Performing songs from his East Jerusalem/West Jerusalem album, an exhilarating collaboration between Israeli and Palestinian musicians that combines cultures, languages, and styles into a powerful statement about coexistence, the whirlwind troubadour takes us on a folk-pop odyssey to a place where optimism endures.