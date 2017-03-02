Calendar » Make the Best Soups You’ve Never Tasted

March 2, 2017 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Soup is a quick, tasty nutritious meal. Learn to be creative with your soups - they don't need to be boring and predictable. Stir things up with these inventive creations to produce new flavors, textures and combinations that you never thought possible in a soup. Let our soup expert provide the recipes, techniques and understanding of soups to help make them an exciting part of your weekly menu. There's a delicious steaming bowl just waiting for you to dig into!

3 Sessions: 3/2/2017 - 3/16/2017; 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm