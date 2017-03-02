Make the Best Soups You’ve Never Tasted
Soup is a quick, tasty nutritious meal. Learn to be creative with your soups - they don't need to be boring and predictable. Stir things up with these inventive creations to produce new flavors, textures and combinations that you never thought possible in a soup. Let our soup expert provide the recipes, techniques and understanding of soups to help make them an exciting part of your weekly menu. There's a delicious steaming bowl just waiting for you to dig into!
3 Sessions: 3/2/2017 - 3/16/2017; 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning
- Starts: March 2, 2017 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
- Price: Total: $92 (Class Cost $62; Materials Cost $30)
- Location: SBCC Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre, Room 27, Culinary Lab, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: https://sbcc.augusoft.net//index.cfm?method=ClassInfo.ClassInformation&int_class_id=20050&int_category_id=0&int_sub_category_id=0&int_catalog_id=0
- Sponsors: SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning