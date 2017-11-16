Calendar » Make the Most of Your New Home with Leesa Wilson-Goldmuntz

November 16, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Leesa Wilson-Goldmuntz, an interior designer who’s regularly featured on Design Santa Barbara, is presenting “Make the Most of Your New Home,” on Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at The Samarkand retirement community. Learn to create a layout that suits your space and style, with tips on lighting, furniture arrangement, and storage to optimize the features of each room. Tour The Samarkand’s beautiful spaces! Reservations are required: Visit The Samarkand.org or call 877.231.6284. The Samarkand is located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara.