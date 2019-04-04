MakeNight@MOXI: Marbling Magic

Calendar » [email protected]: Marbling Magic

April 4, 2019 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Spend an evening at MOXI learning the free-form artistic method of marbling with artist Agnes Pierscieniak from Crave Workshops. In this workshop, Agnes introduces her “no-fail” marbling method where anyone can participate and make something beautiful. Like their makers, no two pieces are alike. Her workshops are designed to promote spontaneity and build creative self-esteem, fueled with a little bit of paint and a little bit of magic. Participants will learn how to transfer floating liquid paint designs to both paper and fabric, leaving the class with unique paper coasters + two canvas bags.

No prior experience necessary. All materials + tool rental included in registration cost. Also includes one glass of wine or beer. Must be 21 or older to attend.