Calendar » MakeSB! Music Showcase with Deep Thoughts

August 6, 2018 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

MakeSB - a Santa Barbara Public Library initiative committed to making and creating in all forms - brings its musical showcase to a Monday night, featuring Warm Thoughts (Los Angeles, CA), Cave Babies (Thousand Oaks, CA), and Comedown (Santa Barbara, CA).

Headlining the concert is Warm Thoughts, a solo project from Elliot Babin (who has been the drummer of post-hardcore band Touché Amoré for nearly a decade). With Warm Thoughts, Elliot takes full creative control of each project, writing all of the songs, melodies, and playing all instruments during the recording process. Warm Thoughts’ latest album I Went Swimming Alone is a great example of how deeply personal songs about the struggles of growing old will always resonate universally.

Cave Babies, a ukelele-based folk-punk project from Thousand Oaks, have been a long-time staple of the Santa Barbara DIY scene. Meanwhile, the heartfelt post-rock of Santa Barbara’s Comedown will set the tone for the evening.

The ability to make and create will also be available for all attendees as there will be button making, metal stamping, and typewriters for all to use.

All MakeSB performers are paid for their participation via mini-grant funds provided by the Santa Barbara Public Library. For booking inquiries or to inquire about future shows, email [email protected]