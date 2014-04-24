Making a Dollar Out of 15 Cents: An Investment Workshop for Teens
This special program offers teenagers an introduction to the world of investing. Learn about supply and demand, macro and micro benefits, major American financial events, current vs. future expectations, price to learning ratios, and much more!
About the instructor:
Mike Gravitz entered the world of investing at the age of 16, three months before one of the biggest stock market crashes recorded in history. Mike has both corporate and individual experience in equities, mutual funds, bonds, annuities, and options trading.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Starts: April 24, 2014 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center
- Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/children-family.aspx
- Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara