Calendar » “Making America Great Again” - Fairy Tale? Horror Story? Dream Come True

June 10, 2017 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Rev. Dr. David Moore introduces his new book "Making America Great Again" - Fairy Tale? Horror Story? Dream Come True? - with additional personal reflections. He will be signing his book at 6:45 PM and after the presentation and discussion. Books will be on sale for $16.00. Refreshments will be served and a freewill offering will be received for Black Lives Matter Santa Barbara. FREE ADMISSION

David is an ecumenical teacher and a contemplative and passionate defender of the defenseless.

"David has a unique and needed view on race, black lives matter, white supremacy and offers our Community a path to understanding and doing something about it. Those of us who have known David have admired and appreciated him and have wanted to be able to have him as a friend and be able to get inside his mind. With David’s book and this upcoming event – we are being given this opportunity." Marty Jenkins - Producer of the Evening.