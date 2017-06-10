“Making America Great Again” - Fairy Tale? Horror Story? Dream Come True
Rev. Dr. David Moore introduces his new book "Making America Great Again" - Fairy Tale? Horror Story? Dream Come True? - with additional personal reflections. He will be signing his book at 6:45 PM and after the presentation and discussion. Books will be on sale for $16.00. Refreshments will be served and a freewill offering will be received for Black Lives Matter Santa Barbara. FREE ADMISSION
David is an ecumenical teacher and a contemplative and passionate defender of the defenseless.
"David has a unique and needed view on race, black lives matter, white supremacy and offers our Community a path to understanding and doing something about it. Those of us who have known David have admired and appreciated him and have wanted to be able to have him as a friend and be able to get inside his mind. With David’s book and this upcoming event – we are being given this opportunity." Marty Jenkins - Producer of the Evening.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation
- Starts: June 10, 2017 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Price: Free Admission - Free will offering for Black Lives Matter
- Location: 820 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/298394410598312/?acontext=%7B%22action_history%22%3A%22%5b%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22email_permalink%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22surface%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A%5b%5d%7D%5d%22%7D
- Sponsors: Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation