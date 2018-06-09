Calendar » Making It Home Tour: luxury home tour, benefiting PATH Santa Barbara

June 9, 2018 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Making It Home Tour: luxury home tour, benefiting PATH Santa Barbara

PATH Santa Barbara

On June 9th, PATH Santa Barbara hosts its 2nd annual Making It Home Tour, in support of ending homelessness.

This unique event features a guided tour through luxury area homes aboard a historic Santa Barbara trolley, including food and wine pairings from exclusive chefs and local restaurants at each stop. The celebration will continue with a reception where guests will enjoy music, raffles, and a wide variety of exciting food and drink.

PATH Santa Barbara’s Making It Home Tour will bring PATH supporters, volunteers, and staff together to celebrate the meaning of home and community, while raising funds to ensure our homeless neighbors have the opportunity to make it home themselves.

When: Saturday, June 9, 2018, 2 pm – 5 pm PM, followed by a reception in Downtown Santa Barbara

Tickets/RSVP: www.sbhometour.org or call (805) 979-8710

Where: First Presbyterian Church, 21 E Constance Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Admission: $150

Contact: JB Bowlin, PATH Santa Barbara (805) 979-8710