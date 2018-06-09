Making It Home Tour: luxury home tour, benefiting PATH Santa Barbara
PATH Santa Barbara
On June 9th, PATH Santa Barbara hosts its 2nd annual Making It Home Tour, in support of ending homelessness.
This unique event features a guided tour through luxury area homes aboard a historic Santa Barbara trolley, including food and wine pairings from exclusive chefs and local restaurants at each stop. The celebration will continue with a reception where guests will enjoy music, raffles, and a wide variety of exciting food and drink.
PATH Santa Barbara’s Making It Home Tour will bring PATH supporters, volunteers, and staff together to celebrate the meaning of home and community, while raising funds to ensure our homeless neighbors have the opportunity to make it home themselves.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: PATH Santa Barbara
- Starts: June 9, 2018 2:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: $150
- Location: First Presbyterian Church, 21 E Constance Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: www.sbhometour.org
- Sponsors: PATH Santa Barbara