Calendar » Making Meaningful Social Media Connections for Powerful Results

April 2, 2014 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

In today’s digital world social media plays an important part in building community. AWC-SB continues their series on Communicators Creating Community in the Virtual World on Wednesday, April 2, 5:30-7:30 pm, with Making Meaningful Social Media Connections for Powerful Results at Antioch University. Wild Web Woman® Lorrie Thomas Ross, also known as The Marketing Therapist®, will show how to use online tools to strategically create meaningful relationships.