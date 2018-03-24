Calendar » Malala Yousafzai

“Malala is a testament that women everywhere will not be intimidated into silence.” Time



“This award [the Nobel Peace Prize] is not just for me. It is for those forgotten children who want education. It is for those frightened children who want peace.” – Malala Yousafzai in her Nobel acceptance speech



Malala Yousafzai is a teenage girl with extraordinary courage and conviction. After she was shot by the Taliban in 2012 for defying their edict barring girls from school, the then-15 year old from northern Pakistan made a miraculous recovery. Now studying in England, she has gone on to be an outspoken voice for the voiceless, championing the right to an education for children everywhere and advocating for peace. For her humanitarian efforts, Malala was awarded the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize – and, as a result, became the youngest Nobel Laureate in history. She was named one of Time’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” and her book I Am Malala is an international best-seller. Join us for a very special afternoon with this exceptional woman who has captivated the world.



