New York Times Best-selling Author of David and Goliath
“Intoxicating… Gladwell is a master craftsman, an outlier amongst authors.” Huffington Post
In his New York Times best-selling books The Tipping Point, Blink and Outliers, New Yorker writer Malcolm Gladwell offers delightfully persuasive ideas about how the world works. In his new book David and Goliath: Underdogs, Misfits, and the Art of Battling Giants – his most provocative and dazzling exploration yet – he challenges how we think about obstacles and disadvantages, offering a fresh interpretation of what it means to overcome adversity. Drawing upon history, psychology and powerful storytelling, Gladwell reshapes the way we think about our lives. Don’t miss this influential thinker whose talks have sold out across the country.
- Starts: April 11, 2014 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $38.00-$16.00
- Location: Arlington Theatre
