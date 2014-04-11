Calendar » Malcolm Gladwell

April 11, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2900 or (805) 893-3535

Principal Sponsors: Susan & Craig McCaw

New York Times Best-selling Author of David and Goliath

Malcolm Gladwell

“Intoxicating… Gladwell is a master craftsman, an outlier amongst authors.” Huffington Post

In his New York Times best-selling books The Tipping Point, Blink and Outliers, New Yorker writer Malcolm Gladwell offers delightfully persuasive ideas about how the world works. In his new book David and Goliath: Underdogs, Misfits, and the Art of Battling Giants – his most provocative and dazzling exploration yet – he challenges how we think about obstacles and disadvantages, offering a fresh interpretation of what it means to overcome adversity. Drawing upon history, psychology and powerful storytelling, Gladwell reshapes the way we think about our lives. Don’t miss this influential thinker whose talks have sold out across the country.

Books will be available for purchase and signing