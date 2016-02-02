Calendar » Malik Seneferu: From the Hill and Beyond

February 2, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Art Exhibition Opening Reception

Please join the MCC for an Opening Reception to welcome our artist of the quarter, Malik Seneferu! Free food.

Malik Seneferu is an American conceptual artist and painter whose work explores race, identity, politics, spirituality, and adolescence. Employing intense color, he engages in magical realism with other works from the visual arts, literature, and history, as well as his own life. From the Hill and Beyond draws on Seneferu’s experience of leaving San Francisco’s Bayview-Hunters Point community where he began his career, and his travels in Kenya where he explored his roots among the Kamba people of Machakos.