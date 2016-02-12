Calendar » MAMBO & TONGOLELE CABARET

February 12, 2016 from 8:00pm - midnight

“Mambo & Tongolele", is the remembering tribute to of the creation of mambo and the story of its revolution as an international phenomenon that shook the world and, how mambo has also influenced us to the present day.

The show is a multimedia, that will highlight some of the greats moments of Mambo. Also, it will make tribute to Tongolele, as one of the most popular exotic stars of the time, mixed with seductive live performance by beautiful girls in a cabaret style.