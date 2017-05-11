Calendar » Management Consultant R.W. “Hap” Ziegler to Speak in Santa Barbara

May 11, 2017 from 8:00 am - 10:00 am

TOPIC: Yes You Can! Ensuring Success for You and Your Business!

SPEAKER: "Hap" Ziegler Chief operating officer of Mesa Consulting LLC

With more than 30 years of management consultant experience, Ziegler will tell you all you need to know. Whether the goal is to grow revenue, attain better or more clients, or enhance employee retention, attendees will leave the presentation with a strategic vision and checklist for a path to success for their company.