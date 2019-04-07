Calendar » Managing stress & finding balance - increasing resilience in our youth through mindfulness & self-ca

April 7, 2019 from 3:00pm - 5:15pm

How do we offer guidance & support without rescuing our children from the discomfort that naturally comes with healthy challenges and growth? We will [1] introduce & practice simple strategies for supporting our kids in becoming capable & resilient adults, [2] explore simple practices for parents to use in being more present & understanding, [3] discuss the line that separates normal upset & disappointment from depression & anxiety that require professional intervention.

Speaker: For over thirty years, Dave Mochel has been focused on the foundations of wellbeing, healthy communities, and leadership. Using principles drawn from modern scientific research and enduring wisdom, he has had the opportunity to work with leaders, educators, executives, parents, students, and athletes all over the world.

Parents of youth ages 5-25, as well as teens, educators, and youth providers are invited

You can show up to this FREE workshop without registering but it helps us to know how many are coming so if you rsvp on eventbrite in advance, you will be entered into a RAFFLE!